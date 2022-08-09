What is the British royal order of succession after Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

With Charles taking the throne, here is who is next in line for the British monarchy and who is unlikely to ever wear the crown.

LONDON, UK — The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 means that her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, is the new British king.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

Prior to her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Elizabeth expressed her "sincere wish" that Charles' wife, Camilla be known as "Queen Consort" when Charles ascended to the throne. The request tied up a loose end that had hung over the House of Windsor since Charles’ divorce from the popular Princess Diana. It was also seen as an effort to safeguard a smooth transition.

Because she is not a member of the royal family by blood, Camilla has no claim to the throne and will not become queen if Charles were to pass away or step down. It was the same for Prince Philip when he was alive and married to Elizabeth.

What is the royal order of succession after Charles?

1. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge: first-born child of Charles and Princess Diana.

2. Prince George: first-born child of William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

3. Princess Charlotte: second-born child of William and Catherine.

4. Prince Louis: third-born child of William and Catherine. Until a few years ago, Louis would have been ahead of Charlotte because preference was given to male siblings regardless of when they were born. The Succession to the Crown Act, passed in 2013, removed that rule.

It’s a safe bet that nobody below this point on the list will ever take the throne. William and his three children, his grandchildren and so-on would either have to pass away or abdicate their right to the monarchy. Abdicating the throne has only happened once in history. And once George becomes a father, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will all be ahead of Charlotte in the line of succession.

5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex: second-born child of Charles and Diana. Although he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S., Harry remains in the line of succession.

6. Archie: first-born child of Harry and Meghan.

7. Lilibet “Lili” Diana: second-born child of Harry and Meghan.

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York: third child of Queen Elizabeth II. He takes this spot ahead of his older sister, Princess Anne, who was born before the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act.

9. Princess Beatrice: first child of Prince Andrew.

10. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi: daughter of Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie: second child of Prince Andrew.

12. August Philip: son of Princess Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank

13. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex: fourth child of Queen Elizabeth II

14. James, Viscount Severn: second child of Prince Edward. Because his older sister was born before the 2013 succession act, he takes this spot.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor: first child of Prince Edward

16. Princess Anne, The Princess Royal: second child of Queen Elizabeth II

17. Peter Phillips: first child of Princess Anne

18. Savannah Phillips: first child of Peter and Autumn Phillips

19. Isla Phillips: second child of Peter and Autumn Phillips

20. Zara Tindall: second child of Princess Anne