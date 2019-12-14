A Georgia man who was caught on video slapping a female reporter's rear on live TV has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery.

Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson confirmed that Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident involving a TV reporter covering a road race last Saturday.

RELATED: Runner who struck Georgia reporter on live TV apologizes

Callaway went to the television station and apologized on camera a few days later. He also said he did not touch the young woman's rear intentionally, but was trying to raise his hand to pat her on the back or shoulder.

"Alex, I'm sorry, I did not mean to do this," Callaway said in his interview with the station. "Yes, I touched her, I did not know where I touched her because I just kept running."

He added that he hopes to one day apologize to Bozarjian face-to-face.

Bozarjian was covering the Savannah Bridge Run for WSAV-TV with a shot of the stream of runners coming across the bridge, behind her. She was facing the camera describing the atmosphere for viewers when a runner appeared to separate from the group as he approached her. In the video, you see the runner get very close to the reporter and appear to slap her on the rear. Bozarjian's jaw drops in disbelief, and her face turns to utter shock as she continues to try and report live, stumbling over her words.

Bozarjian retweeted video of the incident posted by another Twitter user saying, "No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!!"

The original video has been viewed over 12 million times.

Callaway's attorney declined comment Friday.

TEGNA's Douglas Jones contributed to this report.