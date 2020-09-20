'Trailblazer' Gov. Kemp to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, fly Georgia flags at half-staff

Kemp's decision follows that of the president and many other governors who have taken the action to honor the late justice's memory.

ATLANTA — Georgia's governor has ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor the life Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Gov. Kemp announced the decision on Friday evening not long after news of Ginsburg's death became known. His tribute is in-line with that of many states around the country and a similar honor paid by President Donald Trump.

"Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, poured her heart and soul into public service, and made a lasting, positive impact on our Great Nation," Kemp said. "Our prayers go out to her loved ones and colleagues as they mourn her passing."

Kemp signed an order on Friday ordering state and U.S. flags be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds through the day of her interment.

The order heavily follows Kemp's own comments and adds recognition of a 27-year Supreme Court career.

Ginsburg's death was announced on Friday. She was 87.