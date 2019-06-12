PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — A U.S. military official says the Navy sailor who fatally shot two people at Pearl Harbor before killing himself was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters not made public, also said on Friday that G. Romero was facing non-judicial punishment. That is a lower-level administrative process for minor misconduct.

Relatives told Hawaii News Now that one of the men killed in Wednesday's shooting was Vincent Kapoi, Jr. His family said in a statement that Kapoi "will always be that easy going, fun loving, 'let's do this' man that will remain in our hearts.'

Romero also wounded another person in Wednesday's attack at a naval shipyard before turning the gun on himself at the storied military base.

The names of the other two victims have not been released.

Security will be beefed up for Saturday's ceremony to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

In a second shooting at a Navy base this week, a Saudi military member who was in aviation training at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida opened fire in a classroom building Friday morning, killing three people before he was shot and killed by deputies.

Authorities say 12 people were hurt, four of whom died, including the shooter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.