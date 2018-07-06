A Santa Fe officer who was injured in the Santa Fe High School shooting has been discharged from the hospital, officials say.

Officials wit the University of Texas Medical Branch confirmed the news via Twitter Wednesday: "Male patient who had been in intensive care has been discharged."

Officer John Barnes remained in intensive care for weeks after he was allegedly shot by Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect accused of killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School.

Barnes flatlined twice and nearly bled out after he was shot in the elbow, according to UTMB doctors.

Photos: Community heartbroken by Santa Fe school shooting
01 / 26
Carissa Potts hugs her 7-year-old daughter Kaylee after leaving flowers at a small memorial outside of Santa Fe High School on May 19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
02 / 26
SANTA FE, TX - MAY 19: Carissa Potts and her 7-year-old daughter Kaylee bring flowers to a small memorial outside of Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Yesterday morning, 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis entered the school with a shotgun and a pistol and opened fire, killing 10 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
03 / 26
04 / 26
A family brings flowers to a makeshift memorial at Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
05 / 26
A man places flowers at a makeshift memorial at Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
06 / 26
Students retrieve their belongings from Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
07 / 26
SANTA FE, TX - MAY 19: Students, their parents, and school staff drive past a small memorial as they are shuttled by bus onto the campus at Santa Fe High School to retrieve their vehicles and other belongings on May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Yesterday morning, 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis entered the school with a shotgun and a pistol and opened fire, killing 10 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
08 / 26
SANTA FE, TX - MAY 19: Students, their parents, and school staff are shuttled onto the campus at Santa Fe High School to retrieve their vehicles and other belongings on May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Yesterday morning, 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis entered the school with a shotgun and a pistol and opened fire, killing 10 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
09 / 26
Residents bring memorial items to Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
10 / 26
Police escort students and parents into Santa Fe High School on May 19 to retrieve their belongings. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)
11 / 26
Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial after a vigit at Texas First Bank near Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
12 / 26
Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial after a vigit at Texas First Bank near Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
13 / 26
Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial after a vigit at Texas First Bank near Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
14 / 26
Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial after a vigit at Texas First Bank near Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
15 / 26
Student Tori White speaks with reporters outside Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
16 / 26
The father Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student who was killed in mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, met with relatives in Karachi after learning about his daughter's death. (RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP/Getty Images)
17 / 26
Relatives of Sabika, a student who was killed in mass shooting at a US school in the Texas town of Santa Fe, mourn in Karachi on May 19, 2018. - A Senior Pakistani official said, "the government of Pakistan has received news about death of one of our shining students in a shooting spree in the US with utmost shock and pain". The latest mass shooting at a US school unfolded May 18 in the Texas town of Santa Fe, where at least 10 people were killed by a heavily armed student. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP/Getty Images)
18 / 26
Flowers lie on the ground at Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
19 / 26
It was an emotional day for students, parents, faculty, and community members in Santa Fe, Texas Friday after the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.
20 / 26
Students retrieve their belongings from Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
21 / 26
22 / 26
23 / 26
People embrace at Santa Fe High School
24 / 26
A 10th grade student overcome with emotion during an interview after the shooting on Friday.
25 / 26
Santa Fe High School students during an interview with KHOU 11 reporter Jason Miles on Friday, hours after the deadly school shooting.
26 / 26
A Santa Fe High School student speaks with KHOU 11 reporter Adam Bennett hours after the deadly school shooting.
