Columbia, SC (AP) - After selling a $1.5 billion winning lottery ticket, South Carolina convenience store owner CJ Patel says he plans to share part of the business' $50,000 bonus with his employees.

Patel says he has no idea who bought the winning ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

He says he saw a steady stream of customers as the prize grew in size over the past few days.

Patel has owned the KC Mart in Simpsonville for more than three years. Until now, the biggest winner had been a $250,000 ticket about a year ago.

South Carolina Education Lottery Chief Operating Officer Tony Cooper says the lottery knows when and where the ticket was bought, but won't be sure who bought it until the winner contacts them.

Cooper says the winner will owe the state $80 million in taxes if the full prize is paid out in annual installments. That represents about 1 percent of the South Carolina's annual budget.

10 things to do WHEN you win the lottery
10 things to do WHEN you win the lottery
Once people know you're suddenly wealthy, you'll be badgered by requests for handouts from everyone from charities to long-lost friends and relatives–not to mention all the financial "experts" who will be vying for your business.
You have the choice between taking the prize money all at once or having it paid out over 26 years in the form of an annuity.
For the first six months after you win the lottery, don't do anything drastic, like quitting your job, buying a home in Europe, trading up for a luxury car or building a collection of Birkin handbags.
There is no better investment than paying off debts.
Handpick your own lawyer, accountant and investment advisor, and requiring them to work together.
Ely recommends putting the money in safe, short-term investments and not even touching it for the first six months
Especially if you're not accustomed to having a lot of money.
The best defense is to erect a variety of roadblocks that make it difficult, if not impossible, for creditors to reach your money and property.
You can offset the additional income from your lottery winnings with a charitable deduction. But you must make your donation by Dec. 31.
If your winnings have made you suddenly wealthy, this may be the first time that you need to plan for estate tax.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.