SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing woman who hasn't been seen in several days.

Officers say 29-year-old Amanda Joy Nettles last spoke to her mother at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. She was supposed to go over to her mom's house, but never did.

She was officially reported missing on Sunday. Nettles lives at a home on Peach Tree Road in Wedgefield.

Nettles is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at (803) 436-2000 or Inv. Scott Bonner at (803) 436-2014.