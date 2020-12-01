BEREA, Ohio — The search continues for a missing 17-year-old girl from Berea Sunday.

Olivia was last seen Saturday in the area of Milton Street off Prospect Road near the Metroparks around midnight.

Olivia is described as a 5'2'' tall girl with black hair and brown eyes weighing approximately 120 pounds.

On Sunday, officials provided more information to aid in Olivia's safe return.

Olivia is believed to be on foot. In previous instances, police say she's been found in the Metroparks and near the railroad track near Route 82 near Prospect Road in Strongsville.

She's previously mentioned observing or visiting an old rusty truck

Olivia was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, black high-top shoes and carrying a light blue backpack and a yellow and orange blanket.

Anyone with any information on Olivia or her whereabouts is asked to contact officials at 440-234-1234.