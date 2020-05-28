Isaac Schroeder was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday wearing only underwear.

FORT JENNINGS, Ohio — A community search is still underway for a 5-year-old Putnam County boy with autism who was last seen around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

At a press conference Thursday evening, the Putnam County Sheriff office said the search for Isaac Shroeder is still ongoing with over 900 volunteers and even more volunteers are being asked to help. Earlier, volunteers met at 7 a.m. at the Recreational Club to continue the search from the day prior.

Isaac was wearing only underwear at the time he went missing, according to the National Center for Missing and Endangered. He went missing in the area of Fort Jennings.

Isaac is autistic and could be in danger. According to authorities Isaac is nonverbal, therefore if someone were to yell out his name it is possible he would not yell back. However he does know his name and the name of his parents.

As of Thursday, at least 1,200 miles along the Auglaize River was scaled by authorities. According to Captain Brad Brubaker with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, there isn't any solid information that leads authorities to the river except for the close distance between the river and Isaac's home.

In addition to the public's help, the Ohio FBI and BCI are also providing their assistance to provide every available resource to locate Isaac.

At this time authorities say they have no indication of any stranger abduction in the area to utilize an Amber Alert.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Fort Jennings Fire Department thanked the public for their help in the search and asked the public to stay away from the river and wooded areas.

Anyone with any information on Isaac's whereabouts, please reach out to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at (419) 523-3208 or to Crime Stoppers of Allen and Putnam County at 419-231-3030.

The boy's mom also posted on Facebook, saying Isaac knows his name and his parents' names.

She thanked the community for helping look for him as well.

This story is developing, check back for updates.