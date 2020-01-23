SEATTLE — Multiple Seattle police and firefighters are responding to a shooting in downtown with reports of multiple victims.

Seattle police tweeted at 5:11 p.m. that there was a shooting at 4th Avenue and Pine Street with "multiple victims."

Seattle fire officials on scene said there were five to six victims being treated as a result of this shooting. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police said a suspect left the scene and there is an active search underway.

A witness told KING 5 she was in a coffee shop nearby when she heard a flurry of gunfire.

“Everyone just went to the ground and as we were looking out the windows people were running,” she said.

The woman is a nurse and rushed out to help one of the victims who had been shot.

“I was helping the guy who had been shot in the leg and texting his wife for him and trying to keep him calm,” she said.

She said police responded and put a tourniquet on the man's leg and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," she said.

Another witness who was heading to the Link light rail station also heard the gunfire and said he ran into the light rail station to get help from police officers there.

“I just saw terror on people’s faces, they were all running,” he said. “It was chaos.”