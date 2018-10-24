The Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages at the homes of Hillary and former president Bill Clinton and former president Barack Obama, according to a press release.

They recovered a single package addressed to former First Lady Hillary Clinton late Tuesday in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, a second package addressed to former President Barrack Obama was intercepted in Washington, D.C.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Both packages were identified as "potential explosive devices."

The Secret Service said that they had “initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

The incidents come two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford home owned by billionaire philanthropist and liberal political activist George Soros.

