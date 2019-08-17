HOUSTON — Seven people were shot after a fight broke out at a house party in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a large group of people were at an "instant house party" that started via Snapchat.

"It was just a random group of people receiving an invite (on the app)," said HPD Detective Ragsdale.

Ragsdale said there were between 30-50 people at the party, including teens and adults.

Officers said several party-goers got into an argument and multiple people started shooting at each other.

Three people were shot at the home in the 1200 block of Mylla Street.

Police say one of the cars leaving the house was followed by another group in a tan van. The group in the van apparently opened fire on the other group as they drove down the East Freeway.

Police say three people who were riding in the car were shot as well.

As the investigation continued, police learned another person was at the hospital after they were shot in the hand, bringing the total number of people shot to seven.

All seven victims suffered non life-threatening injuries and all are expected to be OK.

Officers are looking for those in the tan van. No one has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

