A school official says a second suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died after a group of cross-country runners was struck by a pickup on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the truck was driven by a man whose son was killed in a weekend traffic crash.

Moore Public Schools safety and security director Dustin Horstkoetter said Tuesday that sophomore Yuridia Martinez had been hospitalized since the Monday crash, but has since died. Senior Rachel Freeman was killed Monday as the students ran outside the school.

Police believe the students were running on a sidewalk. They arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend.

He's facing charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

This Feb. 3, 2020 photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office shows Max Leroy Townsen.

Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said Monday that Townsend drove off but was stopped three blocks away by a witness who had pursued him.

Reporter Emily Collins tweeted out photos from the scene that showed a damaged pick-up truck surrounded by law enforcement.

Emergency crews respond to a scene where the red vehicle hit several Moore High School students, killing at least one, in Moore, Okla., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

