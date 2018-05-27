ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. -- Trey de Boer and his family visit South Carolina's Isle of Palms from Chicago every year, but this year's trip will be unforgettable.

"It was a total shock that I got bit by a shark," Trey said.

Trey said on Monday, he was about waist deep in the ocean boogey boarding while his family was a few yards away.

"I had just caught a wave, so I got off my boogey board and had a small pinch at foot. I thought it was just a crab, so I kicked it a little bit, and then it kept chomping two or three times," he said.

Then, Trey said he saw the fin.

"I kicked it off, and I saw the dorsal fin and the tail. So, I yelled for help," Trey said.

