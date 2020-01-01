OLATHE, Kan. — An actress with a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger" is accused of killing her mother.

The Kansas City Star reports 38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday in Olathe, Kansas.

Police say she stabbed her mother, 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, who was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her Olathe, Kan., home.

The Associated Press reports a relative said Patricia Fitzgerald was in the process of moving back to the Kansas City area after living in Texas for several decades.

Mollie Fitzgerald played “Stark girl” in the Marvel movie, according to IMDB. The film pulled in more than $370 million at the box office.

“Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Mollie Fitzgerald told a comic book publication in 2011.

She appeared in several low-budget films including “The Lawful Truth" in 2014 and “The Creeps" in 2017.

Mollie Fitzgerald also worked as a producer, and she has several titles either filming or in post-production.

