DEER PARK, Texas — Deer Park city officials have issued a shelter-in-place for all locations north of P street due to a tank fire at Intercontinental Terminal Companies.

There is no shelter-in-place for La Porte and Pasadena residents.

This is happening in the 1900 block of Independence Parkway.

We are not sure what exactly is burning and if there are any injuries. KHOU Reporter Matt Dougherty and photographer Ralph Nickerson are at the scene and said they had to pull back because they were getting light headed.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the fire and blocking roads near the plant.

We are making calls to figure out what exactly is going on.

Saturday, the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown caught fire for several hours. Harris County officials said the substance that was burning was gasoline. The smoke could be seen for miles.

RELATED: Burning gasoline sparks fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant

“It was just like black cloud, big thick black cloud. Bad," Arellano said. “It didn’t scare me as much until it did today. When I got calls, 'are you evacuating?' 'are you going to leave?' I mean I've got kids. Not little kids, but I’ve got kids. It was scary.”

Officials said they don’t believe it had any impacts on air quality, but neighbors said it was enough to make them think twice about where they live.

This is a developing story.