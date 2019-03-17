DEER PARK, Texas — A large fire at Intercontinental Terminal Companies in La Porte is “uncontrolled” after a tank has been burning for several hours now.

A spokesperson for the company identified the burning substance as naphtha, which is a component of gasoline.

Officials are trying to control the fire using foam.

The entire city of Deer Park, which neighbors La Porte, is under a shelter-in-place. State Highway 225 from Beltway 8 to Independence Parkway is closed to all traffic, according to the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management. The closure includes all access points including Center Street.

Harris County pollution and HAZMAT are evaluating the air quality. ITC said it is waiting for the results of those evaluations.

Firefighters were in defense mode as of 3:30 p.m., to make sure the fire does not spread.

Evacuations were not ordered, but Deer Park is still under a shelter-in-place. Residents are encouraged to stay indoors.

There is no shelter-in-place for La Porte, Pasadena and Channelview residents.

ITC is located in the 1900 block of Independence Parkway.

Air 11 flew over the scene and we were able to see how big the fire is. Flames covered one of the tanks from top to bottom.

Emergency crews said the fire is starting to spread to the other nearby tanks.

During a small media briefing, an ITC spokesperson said the facility has been shut down. They said there were no injuries reported and all personnel and contractors have been accounted for.

KHOU Reporter Matt Dougherty and photographer Ralph Nickerson are at the scene and said they had to pull back because they were getting light headed.

Meteorologist Lisa Vaughn said winds are coming from the northeast at about 10 to 15 mph. Communities in the path of the smoke include Friendswood, Clear Lake, Webster, Alvin, Pearland, League City and Hillcrest.

An atmospheric "capping inversion" - usually in place each morning - is forecast to erode through the day. That means the smoke will be able to mix into the upper levels of the atmosphere instead of being trapped at the surface (where we live and breath).

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the fire and blocking roads near the plant.

"ITC officials continue working with local first responders to contain the fire," ITC said in a statement. "The safety of our employees, our surrounding community and the environment is our first priority."

According to their website, ITC Deer Park terminal stores all kinds of petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil and distillates.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Saturday, the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown caught fire for several hours.

Harris County officials said the substance that was burning was gasoline. The smoke could be seen for miles.

“It was just like black cloud, big thick black cloud. Bad," Arellano said. “It didn’t scare me as much until it did today. When I got calls, 'are you evacuating?' 'are you going to leave?' I mean I've got kids. Not little kids, but I’ve got kids. It was scary.”

Officials said they don’t believe it had any impacts on air quality, but neighbors said it was enough to make them think twice about where they live.

This is a developing story.