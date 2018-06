HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old girl's body was found Sunday after she went missing in the San Jacinto River near Houston.

Harris County Sheriff's officials say the girl was trying to save her mother, who survived.

Another person has also been taken to a hospital but the condition is unknown.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit had been searching for the girl, who had last been seen in the river in the 12000 block of Beach Street, Sunday evening.

UPDATE: We are sad to report that our deputies have recovered the body of a 12-year-old girl who went missing while swimming in the San Jacinto River. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/I6lvr8UVNc — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 3, 2018

Our Marine Unit is actively searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen in the San Jacinto River in the 12000 block of Beach Street. #hounews pic.twitter.com/M9JMuHTolc — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 3, 2018

© 2018 KHOU