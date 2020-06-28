Police say one person died after shooting in Jefferson Square Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confirms they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Jefferson Square Park Saturday night. LMPD deployed additional officers to the scene, some in riot gear while they cleared the area to investigate the shooting.

Officers say around 9 p.m. there were reports of shots fired in Jefferson Square Park. Sheriff’s Department officers who were in the park started performing life-saving measures on a man who was hit. They were unable to save him, police say he died at the scene.

A short time later, LMPD confirms they got a report of another shooting victim at the Hall of Justice. That person was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The park and the area around it has been completely cleared so detectives can conduct their investigation, LMPD says. Detectives are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident.

Police say Jefferson Square Park will remain closed for the next several hours.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released this statement about the shooting:

"I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene. I will have more to say tomorrow, as additional information becomes available."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD.

Investigators said they will provide additional updates on Sunday.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

You can hear what appears to be gunshots in this video Isiah Collins shared with WHAS11 News.

Protesters have been gathering at Jefferson Square Park for a month now calling for justice for Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed March 13 by LMPD officers.

Earlier today, hundreds of peaceful protesters were gathered at the park in anticipation of a group of rumored 'armed' counter protesters. LMPD confirmed the the counter protesters were a no-show, but a group of about 30 people did gather at another park.

