GILROY, Calif. — There are reports of a shooting at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

The San Francisco Chronicle did not know how many people were involved in the shooting Sunday.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

Gilroy is located in Northern California, roughly 80 miles south of San Francisco.

Both Gilroy police and the San Francisco division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that they are responding to the scene.

