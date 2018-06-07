It’s hard for teachers and students at Highland High School in Granger Township to wrap their minds around the bizarre, tragic accident that killed 16-year-old Alyssa Haun and her 13-year-old brother, Justin Haun.

It happened near Detroit.

Alyssa, a talented violinist who would have been a junior next year at Highland High School, was visiting her mom in Lambertville, Michigan.

According to police, Alyssa and Justin were walking in the grass alongside a road when the driver of an F-150 pickup truck, for reasons still unknown, swerved off of the road, killing them both.

Their mother, Barbara, told the following account to our news partners in Detroit: “I ran out there and there was a lady at the end of my driveway. I asked what she was doing. She said I’m praying and I looked down and thought those are my children."

The shock of it all still playing out for students from Highland High School.

“This shook us all,” said Tian Treb, who was on the Speech and Debate Team with Alyssa.

Teachers like Alyssa’s orchestra director, Rachel Gamin, are still trying to wrap their minds around the magnitude of their loss.

“I’m just...you’re numb. I’m completely shocked,” said Gamin. “She was in my orchestra since she was in fifth grade so I watched her grow up. She was a brilliant young woman. Intellectual. Articulate. A very gentle heart."

Alyssa, we were told, was a musician who ran cross country, and loved science. A talented and humble kind of teen who “just wanted to be better and help others be better,” according to Gamin.

“And that sounds like her,” said Suzette Burtoft, Alyssa’s speech and debate coach.

“This is a hole that’s going to be hard to fill. Our kids respected her. She was greatly loved. We’re going to miss her," said Burtoft.

Some of Alyssa’s teachers also had Justin as a student before he moved to Michigan with his mom.

Their poor mom, who said Justin wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Alyssa, an honor student, had dreams of a doctorate in chemical engineering.

“She was an extraordinary young woman who had all the potential in the world and she will be terribly missed,” said Gamin.

At 18 years old, Treb reflects, “You just never expect the good people in your life to not be there anymore.”

Gamin probably speaks for the rest of the school when she says, “We can’t imagine what it’s going to be like without her presence."

Alyssa and Justin’s mom believes they are present. Somewhere bigger than here.

She ended her interview by saying, “Fly high my beautiful angels. Fly high.”

ALSO | Highland High School principal Carrie Knapp provided the following statement about the deaths of Alyssa and Justin Haun to WKYC:

“This is devastating news for our Highland community. The Haun family is well known and well loved. Alyssa was a lovely young lady. She was a gifted student, an athlete and a member of the speech and debate team. She had many close friends. From what I understand, Justin was also an excellent student and loved math. He was a member of the 8th grade orchestra and cross country team for his school in Michigan and would have been a freshman in the fall. Our thoughts are with the family as they deal with this unimaginable loss. Counselors will be available for students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 6 at Highland High School.”

