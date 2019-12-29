WILSON, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman from Wilson, NC.

CLandria Dee Bulluck, 57, was last seen on Goldsboro Street in Wilson, North Carolina.

The 57-year-old is described as a black female, 5'5 in height, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eye. She was last seen wearing an orange and black stripe long sleeve shirt with blue jeans.

Wilson police said Bulluck is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Bulluck whereabouts is asked to call Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.

MORE ON WCNC.COM:

13-year-old girl killed after shooting outside Concord Mills Dave and Busters

Clemson rallies to beat Ohio State, heads back to national title game

US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman