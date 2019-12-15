A Florida Silver Alert has been issued Sunday for a missing 74-year-old Orange Park woman, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Florence Lindh was last seen in the 480 block of Logan Avenue in Orange Park, Florida. She was seen wearing a blue or black hoodie with a Steelers shirt, brown sweatpants and black slippers.

Deputies said she may be traveling in a silver 2000 Honda Civic with a Florida tag number of Z07JFR. The vehicle has a Steelers vanity plate on the front bumper.

Lindh has gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.