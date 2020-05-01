A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Clay County man who was last in the Orange Park area.

Jake Tommy Rael was seen Friday around 3 p.m., in a silver 2004 Toyota Tacoma 2-door truck with the Florida tag Z2PMM in the 2600 block of Waterstone Drive, police said.

Police said the vehicle has a black Raiders Shield on the back window and a silver toolbox in the bed.

Rael is 5 feet, 11 inches 275 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Rael's whereabouts contact police at (904) 264-6512 or dial 911.

Clay County Sheriff's Office