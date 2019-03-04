HIGH POINT, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman from High Point.

Jill Lesley McAdoo was last seen on the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue in High Point. Her vehicle is a 1997 tan-colored Ford Thunderbird with NC license plate FCZ-4276.

McAdoo could be going to Jacksonville, North Carolina. McAdoo, 40, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about McAdoo should call the High Point Police Department at (336) 887-7941.

