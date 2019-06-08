EL PASO, Texas — Singer Khalid will host a benefit concert for the families and victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Saturday. 22 people were killed.

Texas authorities are seeking the death penalty for the suspect, who also injured two dozen more in an attack at a Walmart where people were shopping during the busy back-to-school season.

Khalid, 21, is a native of El Paso and often details how growing up in Texas inspires his music.

The tragic shooting left the singer wanting to support the city that raised him.

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking,” he tweeted. “Singing “915” and “city of El Paso” on tour every night feels indescribable.”

RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend

“Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city. I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated," he added.

Khalid graduated from Americas High School and has skyrocketed to fame since then. The “Talk” singer has collaborated with artists like Normani, Ty Dolla $ign Shawn Mendes, and Ashanti.

His albums “America Teen” and “Free Spirit” have been successful on the Billboard pop and R&B charts.

RELATED: The FBI says most mass shooters share their ideas online. A Georgia company says their systems can screen those.

RELATED: Obama calls for tougher gun control laws in wake of weekend mass shootings

RELATED: Two more cities added to long list of mass shootings

RELATED: 'End this madness.' | Georgia lawmakers react to mass shootings in Texas and Ohio

RELATED: Some of America's deadliest mass shootings have occurred this decade. Here are the details.





