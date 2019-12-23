KABUL, Afghanistan — The U.S. military says an American service member was killed in action in Afghanistan.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, 33, of Washington Township, New Jersey, died Monday from injuries sustained while his unit was engaged in combat operations, according to the Department of Defense.

He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The Taliban earlier said they were behind a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province that killed an American soldier.

Last month, two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for that crash, a claim the U.S military dismissed as false.

Monday's death brings the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20 soldiers.

There have also been three non-combat deaths this year.

