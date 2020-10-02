Sony, Amazon and Japan's NTT DoCoMo are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show over virus fears.

Sony and NTT DoCoMo said Monday they're scrapping appearances at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, later this month. Sony will instead launch its latest devices through its YouTube channel on Feb. 24, the first day of the show.

RELATED: UK will forcibly quarantine people with new China virus

RELATED: China virus cases spike, breaking string of declines

“As we place the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating,” Sony said in a statement.

Amazon also said its withdrawing over continued concerns about the coronavirus. Ericsson, LG and Nvidia have also pulled out. Sony, Amazon and NTT are amont 2,800 exhibitors who would be at Mobile World Congress.

The show organizers said Sunday they’re “moving ahead as planned” with the event, and outlined additional health and safety measures.

“We don’t envision any other possibility but the celebration of the Mobile World Congress,” Barcelona’s deputy mayor, Jaume Collboni, told the Associated Press.

More than 40,000 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been reported in China and more than 360 cases have been reported in other countries. The mainland China death toll has risen to 908.