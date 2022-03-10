Deputies are calling for help as they try find a family that was kidnapped from a South Merced area business.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation into the kidnapping of a family in the South Merced area is underway, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Deputies said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36) and the baby's uncle Amandeep Singh (39) were taken against their will from a business along the 800 block of South Highway 59.

"We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle. So far... we have no motivation behind it. We just know they are gone," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Few details surrounding the incident have been released at this time, however Warnke said the individuals involved in the kidnapping destroyed evidence to cover their tracks.. Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages, but they said the suspect in the kidnapping is armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking that people not approach the suspect or victims and call 911 if they're seen. Anyone with information can call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office (209)385-7445.

Authorities posted images of the suspected kidnapper on Facebook. They described him as a man with a shaved head, last seen wearing a hoodie. Warnke said that, as far as he knows, there have been no ransom demands or contact made from the suspects in the kidnapping.

"People are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this. We're asking for your help. We need your help, and we've got to bring this family back safely," Warnke said.

UPDATE! We believe this to be the suspect in today's kidnapping. He is described as a light-complected male with a... Posted by Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 3, 2022