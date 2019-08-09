SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police are searching for an 11-year-old girl missing since Saturday.

In a press release, police said Madison "Maddie" Anne Jungbauer was last seen at her family's home around midnight on Sept. 7. She was reported missing later that morning.

According to police, the girl left behind information to suggest she left willingly. Investigators said she may have started an online relationship with a person who may be involved in her leaving home.

Police said the girl does not have a history of running away.

Investigators currently do not have a description of the individual who may be with the girl.

Anyone with information about Maddie Jungbauer's whereabouts is asked to call South St. Paul police at 651-554-3300.