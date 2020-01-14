A massive explosion at a petrochemical plant in northeastern Spain has left at least four people with major burns.

The regional emergency services agency warned people nearby not to go outside after Tuesday's explosion and fire. A tweet by emergency services for the Catalonia region called the blast in the port city of Tarragona a “chemical accident.”

The service advised residents in parts of the city of 800,000 and in nearby towns to close their windows and to refrain from going outside as preventive measures. The explosion took place at the premises of Iqoxe, which produces compounds for detergents and plastics, among other products.