The country is trying to cope in the wake of yet another deadly mass shooting – this time at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Shortly after news broke that 11 people were killed in the massacre, it didn’t take long for people to flood social media with condolences, prayers and politics.

Here’s is a timeline of how we were reacting, as a society, to the tragic murder of 11 people.

Oct. 27

11:04 a.m.

An active shooter situation is reported. Comments on Facebook ranged from “We need to love, not hate,” and “We need mental illness care,” to “This is really getting totally out of hand now.”

Many offered prayers for victims.

12:04 p.m.

An hour later, news broke of three officers shot and multiple fatalities at the synagogue.

This time, reactions begin to turn political, with people blaming Democrats or Republicans for inciting violence.

One comment reads, “Angry this is still happening. Sad for the victims, families, men in blue and the rest of us who have to live with the continual knowledge that gun rights outweigh human lives.”

Another says, “Stop blaming democrats or republicans. The only person responsible for this mess is one with the weapon who started this.”

MORE | Atlanta mayor calls Pittsburgh synagogue attack 'another senseless mass shooting'

1:16 p.m.

We learn eight people are dead. Many reactions return to prayers for the victims and their families. But others begin to debate over guns. One man writes, “This is exactly why my wife and I always carry guns in our church.” And says “Stop with the thoughts and prayers. Take action. Gun control. Stop the insanity.”

3:43 p.m.

We learn the suspect’s name: Robert Bowers. As expected, the reaction is harsh, with people calling him a nut case and one asking the public to not say his name or show his face.

RELATED | Who is Robert Bowers?

4:10 p.m.

The death toll climbs again, with 11 people reported dead. Now, people are condemning hate on social media.

CATCH UP | Gunman attacks Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people

Oct. 28

10:18 a.m.

We finally learn the ages and names of the 11 victims. Reactions turn back to what they were almost 24 hours earlier when the shooting happened – calls for love and prayers for the families.

AND | Remembering the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

READ | Security stepped up at metro Atlanta synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting

