The apparent suicide of fashion icon Kate Spade and chef-turned-TV host Anthony Bourdain is raising awareness about prevention.

Nearly 45,000 people died of suicide in 2016. It is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some of the most frequently cited risk factors for suicide include mental disorders, depression, a prior suicide attempt, family history and exposure to other people's suicidal behavior, according to the National Institutes of Health.

So how do you know when a loved one needs help?

Warning signs

According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, some of the warning signs of suicide are:

• Talking about wanting to die. About 50%-75% of people who attempt suicide tell someone about it first.

• Finding ways to kill themselves, like hoarding medicine or buying a gun.

• Insomnia

• Losing interest in things and becoming withdrawn from family and friends.

What to do

If you know someone who is thinking about suicide, you should not leave them by themselves. Also, remove anything that might be harmful to the person, such as guns, according to NIH.

"Try to get your loved one to seek immediate help from his or her doctor or the nearest hospital emergency room, or call 911," NIH says on its website.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Resources

American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

American Association of Suicidology

National Institutes of Health: Suicide Prevention

© 2018 USATODAY.COM