SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 15-year-old last seen on July 10.
Serenity James, 15, was last seen at her residence on Cains Mill Road in Sumter County at about 2:30 p.m. on July 10 wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt with a tiger and pink writing on it.
Serenity is about 5’4”, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Serenity is asked to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.