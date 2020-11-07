Serenity is about 5’4”, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 15-year-old last seen on July 10.

Serenity James, 15, was last seen at her residence on Cains Mill Road in Sumter County at about 2:30 p.m. on July 10 wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt with a tiger and pink writing on it.

