COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s another blow for a family already dealing with their daughter's murder.

The Supreme Court has refused to hear a case involving Reagan Tokes, the Ohio State University student killed two years ago by a criminal on parole.

It all comes down to something called “sovereign immunity," which shields government agencies, like the state's parole authority, from civil suits. The reason is, because if they lose, taxpayers are on the hook for monetary damages, and taxpayers can't be liable for mistakes made by their official, even if they're well aware there's a problem.



21-year-old Reagan Tokes was about to graduate from OSU when she was kidnapped, raped, and murdered by Brian Golsby, a convicted sex offender out on parole...early.



The killer was wearing an ankle monitor and had committed a series of robberies before killing Reagan, yet no one grabbed him.



Her mother Lisa told me, "To know this goes on and will continue to go on, it's maddening."



You see, the GPS bracelets parolees in Ohio wear are handled by a third party that shares the information with parole officers.



“The reality is, nobody is monitoring them electronically. Not in real time,” said Martin Horn, a former probation commissioner. He calls them a false sense of security, which is one reason the Tokes family decided to sue the state of Ohio.

"It comes down to a matter of principal,” Lisa told me. “And exposing that to a general public who is under a veil of a false sense of security of what the system is ‘not’ doing to protect them.”

Their suit was rejected by the lower courts, and most recently the Supreme Court, which declined to rule on the suit because of the Sovereign Immunity law.

But that didn't stop the family from helping to get the “Reagan Tokes Act” passed last year.



State Representative Kristen Boggs, who co-sponsored the bill says, "It allows the judges to give an indefinite sentence if that offender has demonstrated that they are not rehabilitated."



She believes the act would have prevented Reagan's death. So that inspired 'Team Tokes' to go further.



They introduced a second part of the Tokes Act which proposes curfew, travel restrictions, and most important, "Having the ankle monitor monitored in real time, and reducing parole officer case load so they can be on top of the people they are supposed to be monitoring,” Reagan’s mom said.



It's easy to do. Because the data is there. Getting funding, not so much. But the Tokes’ say, for the sake of their daughter, they won't stop until the state steps up to the plate.



"We're wasting millions on a program right now that's failing. And yes, you might have to staff with more parole officers, but you can't tell me that innocent human life is not worth the potential money it would cost,’ Lisa said.



I asked the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction why the state uses an outside company to monitor parolees, and why we aren’t watching them in real time. They sent the following response by email:

The use of GPS/EM is a supervision tool intended to assist parole staff with the supervision of some offenders under its jurisdiction. Offenders on GPS/EM are assigned to a parole officer, so the technology does not replace the parole officer. The technology allows for the tracking of offenders’ movements, which short of a parole officer following an offender around 24/7, a parole officer cannot do. We contract with halfway houses, who are a 24/7 operation, for EM/GPS services. They sub contract with vendors who own the GPS/EM technology. The GPS/EM vendors monitor in real time and report potential issues to the halfway house. The halfway houses conduct an initial investigation to determine if an issue rises to the level of a violation that must be reported to the APA. The APA responds accordingly.