Sur La Table closing stores, seeking bankruptcy protection

SEATTLE — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing more than 50 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection, the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The privately held Seattle-based company said that it has agreed to sell the remaining stores to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group following the bankruptcy procedure and store closures. The post-sale company will also include its in-person and online cooking classes, and its e-commerce business.
“This sale process will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post COVID-19 retail environment," said CEO Jason Goldberger.
Sur La Table's website says many of its stores have reopened under local and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.
Sur La Table had its start in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972.
In a customer FAQ online, the company said liquidation sales at closing stores will vary by location but are "expected to last 8-12 weeks."
Sur La Table store closings
The following are a list of stores that will be closing permanently in either August of September, unless otherwise noted.
Alabama
The Summit at Birmingham
Arizona
Chandler
California
Santa Barbara
Carmel Plaza - Carmel
Santana Row - San Jose
Santa Clara Square
Westwood Village - Los Angeles
San Francisco Centre
Glendale
The Shops at River Park - Fresno
Plaza El Segundo
Pasadena
Corte Madera Town Center
Union Street - San Francisco
Colorado
Cherry Creek North - Denver
Belmar - Lakewood
Connecticut
Shoppes at Farmington Valley - Canton
District of Columbia
Chevy Chase
Florida
Shops at Pembroke Gardens - Pembroke Pines
Downtown at the Gardens - Palm Beach Gardens
Georgia
Phipps Plaza - Atlanta
North Point - Alpharetta
Illinois
Oakbrook Center - Oak Brook
Northbrook Court
The Arboretum of South Barrington
Louisiana
Perkins Rowe - Baton Rouge
Massachusetts
Copley Square - Boston
The Mall at Chestnut Hill
Natick Collection
Burlington Mall
Maryland
Towson Town Center
Michigan
The Mall at Partridge Creek - Clinton Township
Twelve Oaks - Novi
Minnesota
50th & France - Edina
City Place Woodbury
Missouri
Country Club Plaza - Kansas City
North Carolina
Shops at Friendly Center - Greensboro
New Jersey
Garden State Plaza - Paramus (closed immediately)
Quaker Bridge Mall - Lawrenceville
The Promenade at Sagemore - Marlton
Nevada
Fashion Show Mall - Las Vegas (closed immediately)
New York
Upper East Side - New York (closed immediately)
Nanuet
Westchester Mall - White Plains (closed immediately)
Smith Haven - Lake Grove (closed immediately)
Ridge Hill - Yonkers
Oregon
Lake View Village - Lake Oswego
Bridgeport Village - Tigard
Pennsylvania
SouthSide Works - Pittsburgh
Rhode Island
Providence Place
Texas
Sugar Land Town Square
Champions Forest Plaza - Houston
Baybrook - Friendswood
Lakeside Market - Plano (closed immediately)
Virginia
Stony Point Fashion Park - Richmond
Wisconsin
Bayshore Town Center - Glendale