Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is suspected of shooting Hussle Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

A news release states detectives suspect that Holder fled in a 2016 white 4-door Chevy Cruze that was waiting nearby. The car's California license plate is 7RJD742.

Police say the suspect walked up to Hussle and two other victims, fired several shots, then ran through an alley to the waiting Cruze, entering on the passenger side. The car was driven by an unidentified female, police said.

Anyone with information related to Holder's whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call Los Angeles police at 323-786-5100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore plans a news conference for Tuesday morning to discuss updates in the investigation.

