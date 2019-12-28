HOUSTON — The suspect accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend during her birthday party on Christmas Eve was shot Saturday afternoon in Hermann Park.

Houston police said a Harris County Sheriff's deputy came across Albert Benjamin Simon at the park around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said Simon made a sudden move toward a bag, and the deputy shot him.

Police said no one else is injured. They are urging others to avoid the area.

Police said Simon is the estranged ex-boyfriend Carolee Taylor, who was shot and killed in the doorway of a house in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive where family and friends had gathered to celebrate her birthday. Deputies said Simon removed Taylor from the residence at gunpoint before he shot her multiple times on the front porch. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

