HOUSTON — A Houston Police Department sergeant was shot to death Saturday while investigating a domestic disturbance at a residence in Houston's East End, according to authorities.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, sergeant Chris Brewster, 32, was shot to death by 25-year-old Arturo Solis.

Acevedo said around 5:47 p.m. a woman called the police saying her boyfriend was assaulting her and he was armed with two guns.

Officers arrived at the house in the 7400 block of Ave I about four minutes later, but the woman and the armed suspect, later identified as Solis, were not there.

KHOU

At about 5:52 p.m., Acevedo said, Brewster spotted Solis and the woman in the 7400 block of Ave L. When Brewster got out of his vehicle, Solis fired several shots at the sergeant, hitting him multiple times.

Even though Brewster was fatally wounded, he called and reported the shooting, allowing other officers to contain the area.

Acevedo said Solis ran from the shooting scene and was seen jumping fences.

Acevedo said he was captured at a nearby school. One gun was found immediately, but Acevedo said the second gun believed to belong to Solis wasn't found until later in the night.

According to Acevedo, Brewster was wearing a bullet-proof vest, but the fatal gunshot wound struck the sergeant in an area that wasn't protected, because it was high on his chest, just below his neck.

At the scene of the shooting, a handcuffed woman was seen being put in the back of a police SUV. Her connection to the incident is not clear.

Brewster was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. He leaves behind a wife, his parents and sisters. He joined HPD in 2010 and was promoted to sergeant in February.

