Paula Concepcion says she didn't know a firearm was in the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A mother is opening up for the first time since she was arrested after her toddler son shot his infant sister last month.

Paula Concepcion is fighting to get her children back as she battles charges from that day. Since then, there have been a lot of questions about how it happened.

Nearly 40 days after the shooting, the 25-year-old spoke exclusively with 10 Tampa Bay reporter Angelina Salcedo and walked her through what happened.

"At first, I didn't know anything was wrong, because in my head, there's no firearm anywhere near me or my kids," Concepcion said.

Heartbroken, she's trying to be strong for her kids.

"If my kids are watching, I just want you guys to know that I love you," Concepcion said. "I have two pictures on my wall and I stare at them all the time."

A shooting that injured her then 5-month-old daughter separated the family in early September. Paula says her 1, 3 and 5-month-old were all in her room, the baby by her side.

"She was right there on the floor right in front of me. My one year old on tv, she was right next to me, with a can of Spaghettios in her hand, and from the corner of my eye, I see my son," Concepcion explained. "He's not holding anything, all he's doing is jumping on the bed. I didn't see anything in his hand. I just hear this, I don't know how to describe it. It's like a loud boom, but also like a ringing noise and I jumped up right away."

Paula said all of the kids were crying and she didn't know what had happened. She felt pain on her hand, looked down and saw blood on her legs and the baby's thigh.

Tampa Police say her 3-year-old son accidentally fired a gun and shot the 5-month-old in the thigh. The bullet grazed Paula's hand and leg. Officers showed up with DCF agents by their side. The baby was taken to the hospital.

"They were telling me that they were not going to arrest me, that I was going to be able to see my daughter," Concepcion said. "The detective came back and she's like, 'I'm sorry, you're not gonna see the baby.'"

Concepcion is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and exposing a minor to a firearm. While her parental rights haven't been stripped, she can't see her kids.

When asked about the firearm that was used, Concepcion said she didn't know there was one in the home.

"I guess it was in the back room. Sometimes we rent that room out to people, or you just use it for storage lately," Concepcion said. "That day, I left the door unlocked and my son just went back there."

While she says she doesn't know whose gun it was, she knows it wasn't her's or the baby's father.

"I know there was several different men staying back there," she said. "I don't know exactly who was whose it was."

Over a month since the shooting, not a day goes by that this mother doesn't think of her kids.

"I would never hurt my kids," Concepcion said. "I want them to know that I'm a good mother. I want them to know that I'm a good person. I am never gonna stop trying to get my kids back."