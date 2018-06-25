TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa police arrested a man who they say intentionally crashed into a man and his two young sons bicycling, killing the father, and kept driving.

Mikese Morse, 30, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with injury and two counts of attempted murder.

"It was very clear that he ran these people over and knew he ran them over," said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan. "It was purposefully done. We don't know why."

Dugan said witnesses saw Morse make a U-turn then accelerate before hitting the father and his two sons around 11:54 a.m. Sunday on a bike path on New Tampa Boulevard at Wood Sage Drive. The intersection was closed for several hours Sunday.

Morse did not know the family, according to Dugan.

"At no time did he stop to render aid or assist the victims," Dugan said.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the crash is a Dodge Avenger. Police say they found it in the Pebble Creek area in New Tampa—about two miles away from where the family was hit.

Dugan said "an alert citizen" saw the car and called 911.

"I am extremely grateful for the citizen who called 911," Dugan said.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies found the car at his parents' house with plastic tape on the windshield to conceal the damage, according to Dugan.

Tampa police say the father, identified as 42-year-old Pedro Aguerreberry, and his two kids were riding their bikes when a vehicle driving eastbound veered off the road, struck them and kept going.

"They {the family} were completely off the road on a paved bike path," Dugan said. “This has been a life-changing event for them and we are very upset and very concerned them.

"We cannot have this happening on our streets."

Aguerreberry died from his injuries. His 3-year-old son, who was riding in an attachment on the back of Aguerreberry's bike, has serious injuries. Police say the 8-year-old son has minor injuries.

In June, Dugan said Morse was involuntarily institutionalized for mental health evaluation under the Baker Act.

Recently uncovered social media posts from Morse are also part of the ongoing investigation, according to police.

DISTURBING: "I finna kill somebody tonight," suspected hit and run driver Mikese Morse posted in video to Instagram just hours before the incident that left a father dead & one of his sons seriously hurt. They were hit while riding their bikes. @10NewsWTSP https://t.co/uJZH6fpqvL pic.twitter.com/b5YFW3iRsd — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) June 25, 2018

Morse appears to have made several disturbing posts to his social media account—filled with ramblings about killing, death and the devil—both before and after he's accused of driving his vehicle into the Aguerreberry and his two sons.

