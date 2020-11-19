Target releases Black Friday ad with deals starting Sunday

Target's ad highlights many deals that'll be available online and in-stores throughout the week leading up to Black Friday.

WASHINGTON — Target has released its official Black Friday ad featuring deals on electronics, kitchen items, toys, home goods and more.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Target, like most major retailers, has already held a number of sales throughout the month of November to encourage shoppers to start early this holiday season.

The ad Target released on Thursday features many of what the company has called "Black Friday Now" deals, which will be available in-stores and online starting Sunday, leading up to the traditional Black Friday shopping event on Nov. 27.

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year so that employees can "celebrate the holidays safely."

Some of Target's "Black Friday Now" deals that it's advertising including a KitchenAid stand mixer for $199, Beats Studio wireless headphones for $174, a 70" Element Roku Smart TV, a Ring Video Doorbell for $139, and buy two, get one free on all movies, books and music.

This year, Target is also offering an extended price match guarantee through Dec. 24 on all "Black Friday Now" deals. If the Target price on any of those deals goes down before Christmas Day, shoppers can request a price adjustment. The company will also continue matching select competitors' prices within 14 days of purchase.