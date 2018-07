Taylor Swift really may have been shocked this time.

The pop icon, who is famous for seeming genuinely stunned every time she wins an award, was left open-mouthed when two fans got engaged right in front of her at a meet-and-greet during her Reputation tour.

The proposal went down Friday night at Swiftโ€™s Philadephia show. The couple, Anthony Yannuzzi and Stephanie Pysher, say they met five years ago when Swiftโ€™s Red tour stopped in Philadelphia.

Naturally, Swift Instagrammed the happy occasion, with the hashtag #thirdwheel.

Anthony had been tweeting about his plans on the sly since June 6 from @TSphilaPROPOSAL, where he urged other Swifties to help him get Taylorโ€™s attention. โ€œI want to give my girlfriend the proposal of her dreams!โ€ he wrote. โ€œHelp me spread the word so Taylor can see this. I know Taylor can make this night unforgettable.โ€

It worked, though not quite in the way they expected: The couple was picked at random to participate in the meet-and-greet, meaning Swift was as surprised as Stephanie.

We had the time of our lives last night! ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’ It's a love story baby! #RepTourPhilly pic.twitter.com/osVv1meBVs โ€” PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 14, 2018

Now, theyโ€™re wearing matching T-shirts of the moment on Instagram: โ€œWe are back as an engaged couple!โ€

Swift may have started something here: Mariah Carey helped one of her backup dancers get engaged onstage during her Butterfly Returns show Saturday night in Las Vegas.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM