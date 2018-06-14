ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges in the murder of a beloved Castle Point mother.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged 18-year-old Mark Haywood with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.

Porsha Owens, 28, was leaving to take her three children to daycare when Haywood approached her at gunpoint. He was trying to steal her car, but he couldn’t get it to start, prosecutors said. He allegedly shot her twice in front of her three children – ages, 8, 4 and 3.

Officers responded to the 10200 block of Lord Drive Monday morning where Owens was found. She was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Owens’ family said she tried to get across the street to get help. Her 8-year-old son rushed to her side and flagged down a police officer.

In a press conference on Wednesday, prosecutors said people in Owens’ neighborhood were extremely helpful in the investigation, which ultimately led to Haywood’s arrest.

Haywood lived less than two blocks away from Owens.

A cousin of Porsha told 5 On Your Side she was a devoted mother and loved her family. Owens was a district safety officers for the Riverview Gardens School District.

“Officer Owens was a treasured member of the RGSD family, who worked diligently to build positive relationships with scholars and staff. We are working with her family to make sure they receive the support they need,” Riverview Gardens School District said.

Haywood’s bond is set at $1 million, cash-only. Prosecutors said he does not have a criminal history. In a Wednesday press conference, officials said Haywood admitted to robbing Owens and shooting her.

Owens’ funeral will be held on June 20.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Owens' three children, click here to donate.

