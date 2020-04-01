VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police told 12News that a teenager was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the face Saturday morning.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said the 15 year old was fishing when the shooting happened.

Chief Carroll said that the teen was talking to police when he was taken to the hospital.

"They were fishing, and they had taken a .22 (pistol) along with them," Carroll said. "One of the kids was playing with it and shot himself."

The teen's name and condition is unknown as of 9:45 a.m.

The incident happened on Old Spanish Trail near Polly Street in Vidor. This is the second accidental shooting involving a teen in Southeast Texas in the last two weeks.

On Christmas, James Johnson, 15, died when a gun he believed to be unloaded went off in his 10-year-old cousin's hands.

Investigators say the whole thing appears to be a horrific accident.

Chief Deputy Scott Duncan with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department said the 15 year old had been shot in the abdomen by a 9 mm caliber firearm.

"So the 19 year old gave the pistol to the 15 year old, and then the 15 year old gave it to the 10 year old, and at that time the gun was, as we're seeing right now, accidentally discharged, striking the 15 year old," Duncan said.

Chief Deputy Duncan says lately deputies have seen a lot of younger teenagers getting a hold of guns.

He encourages parents to educate their kids about firearms, and the right and wrong way to operate them, especially if you have one in your house.

