TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they are looking for Michael Swearingin, 32 and Jenna Scott, 28, after the two went missing Friday.

Swearingin and Scott were last heard from Jan. 4 around 3 a.m.

Officials said they may be driving a gray Hyundai Genesis.

Temple Police said there are concerns for Swearingin's health.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.