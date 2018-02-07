A Texas church is grieving after an associate pastor was killed in a van crash while driving a youth group to a camp on Friday.

Teresa Hoyt was driving a van for The Father's House church in San Saba when it collided with a pickup truck head-on in Hill County, church pastor Tom Brand told WFAA on Sunday.

The crash happened on Texas 174, about two hours northeast of San Saba and about an hour south of Fort Worth. Hoyt died after she was taken to a hospital.

Two people in the pickup truck also died at the scene, Texas Department of Public Safety officials told KCEN.

The southbound pickup truck drove into the northbound lanes of the highway, striking the van, according to the DPS.

Hoyt was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest hospital in Waco, where she died. Several other people in the van were taken to hospitals, including Cook Children's and Harris Methodist in Fort Worth, Brand said. Only one remained hospitalized Sunday, according to Brand.

Brand spoke to WFAA on the phone before delivering his Sunday sermon. He said the congregation was shocked and grieving.

A witness on the van told Brand that Hoyt tried to turn the van so that the brunt of the impact would be on the driver's side. After the wreck, she reportedly told a student in the youth group that "it's going to be all right now," Brand said.

"She had a servant's heart," Brand said. "It's like a dream, a nightmare really, from which we are trying to awaken. God is in control."

