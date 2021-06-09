Teyana Taylor becomes first Black 'Sexiest Woman Alive' for Maxim

Taylor said she has always wanted to be recognized by Maxim, 'I was like, what? They want me on the cover? Okay!'

Singer, model and dancer Teyana Taylor has made history becoming Maxim's first Black woman top the magazine's "Hot 100" list as their "Sexiest Woman Alive."

“I’ve followed Maxim for a long time and I’ve always felt like I should be on the cover,” she told the magazine. “So to actually get the call saying they want me on the cover really meant a lot. I was like, what? They want me on the cover? Okay!”

As Essence Magazine reported, Taylor has been busy with projects recently. She is serving as a one-year creative director for the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, and she has released a 23-track musical project called "The Album," with features Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu and Missy Elliott. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200, another first for Taylor as the album reached the top ten.

Now today is a great day when my fav @TEYANATAYLOR is voted .1 most influential by Maxim Magazine

“Doin my happy dance”

Damn she fine! pic.twitter.com/YoSyFL6r00 — Valerie C Hooks (@Peasmommy13) June 7, 2021

The 30-year-old, who has also directed and choreographed music videos and performed in Kanye West’s “Fade” video, was also said to have self-styled at least some of the outfits she wore for her photo shoot with Maxim.

“Honestly, directing is one of the best things that I’ve ever done, and one of my favorite things in my career that I’m doing, ‘cause I kind of always had that eye,” Taylor said.

Taylor is also said to be in the early stages of a documentary project about singer Dionne Warwick and her life, Essence reported.