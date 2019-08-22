PITTSBURGH — One hospital is starting new lives off with a touch of fantasy.

West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh celebrated the upcoming 80th anniversary of the movie musical "The Wizard of Oz" by dressing newborns as characters from the film.

Photos posted by the hospital showed babies dressed up as Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Woodsman and the Cowardly Lion.

"Our hope for all our patients is that the dreams that they dare to dream really do come true," the Allegheny Health Network said, quoting the film's classic song "Over the Rainbow."

