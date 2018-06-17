A North Carolina high school receptionist is going viral for her awesome intercom serenade on the last day of school.

Regina Ballard works at North Lincoln High School and she's got some serious talent!

On Wednesday, she picked up the intercom and started playing the music to Etta James' "At Last."

"At laaaassst...summer break has come along," Ballard starts singing to the students and staff.

Her Facebook post has more than 1,000 shares! She wrote: "I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo...here it is...At Last!!!"

Have a happy summer!

